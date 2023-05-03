Real Estate Advisor - West Coast

Job summary

Responsible for supporting retail operations through the development and maintenance of operational support tools, ensuring that initiatives are delivered in a safe, sustainable and customer-focused manner, and that processes, programs and policies are in place to drive excellence and reduce risk,

About This Role:

Responsible for growing the BP’s west coast brand (currently ARCO) portfolio through new site acquisition and development.

Create, manage and implement the strategic development (planning and execution) of assigned territories (DMA’s) to improve development potential and meet goals for company owned locations.

Lead and manage the real estate development process from real estate site assessment and selection through to opening readiness.

Accountable for achievement of the brand’s growth goals and objectives including new site openings within assigned geographical territory (DMA’s) with the primary focus on prioritized markets.

2. In collaboration with Development Analytics:

Implement DMA strategic growth plans:

Apply real estate department developed data and tools via use of Kalibrate, Sitewise, Tango and/or other analytical models (maps and demographic information)

Confirmation of market plans through field verification

Execution of plan including site selection within targeted trade areas to achieve each brand’s development objectives for the assigned territory.

3. Locate, negotiate, present and lead to approval and lease negotiations, coordinate with Construction and Lease Administration to deliver new corporate sites in accordance with overall and DMA level goals.

4. Evaluate acceptability of real estate sites identified through the defined real estate process for corporate locations, to include onsite visits; assessment of all aspects of real estate and proposed deal to assure its potential to meet defined financial performance metrics; analysis of building and site requirements for purposes of assisting on budget preparations.

5. Manage network of best in class brokers to ensure deal flow of corporate deals to meet growth objectives in total and at DMA level.

6. Coordinate with other business units to ensure all required development activities and projects are effectively completed. Proactively communicate issues and concerns that may have impact on the project to the appropriate leader/manager.



Note: This role requires 50-70 percent travel. When not traveling this role is remote.



#roo

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!