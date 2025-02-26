This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Retail Group



As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

Real Estate Coordinator is an individual contributor role supports the execution of all day-to-day projects and portfolio activities. Individual is responsible for crafting site approval packages for all Asset projects and working hand in hand with the Real estate team. The individual coordinates all Real Estate Committee (REC) and Pre-REC meetings, actions and follow ups. The individual builds the ongoing monitoring and improvements of existing processes to deliver on simplification and efficiencies across project services and delivery. This role is internally titled as Project Coordinator.

What you will deliver

Site Approval Package development using SiteWise and CrimeCast with input from Real Estate teams and then QC after Real Estate adds case information, budgetary and comparison information with follow-up of items and review of Functional Assurance grades to ensure no values need to be reviewed before REC meetings for all areas.

Build all Pre-Read slides for Pre-REC/REC/SVP meetings and upload them to meeting or pre-read folders.

Handles Site Approval Process templates with data from property sites, Economics Team and management to ensure uniformity in presentations.

Works with network Planners to get input for White Space and Comps.

Collect action Items from Pre-REC, REC, leadership meetings and save them to Smartsheet.

Uploads updates/approvals from Capital Timeline approvals and DocuSign documents.

Act as backup for Functional Assurance process, Assumptions process, Capital Approval Committee meetings, DocuSign process.

Facilitates weekly Pre-RE/REC planning meetings and follow-ups to make sure timelines are communicated to Real Estate Advisors to ensure meeting/pre-read timelines are met.

Attends weekly Economic update meetings.

Recommends processes and process improvements through Teams coordinator meetings.

Works well in a team environment by linking the sequence of the development process between Real Estate, Design, and Construction

Smart Sheet Administrator and trainer for new processes and usage of trackers.

Business critical and special requests/projects as required

Backup for other Project Admins when required

Experience and Qualifications

Graduate, preferably Business Administration in Real Estate

Experience

Minimum of 5-7 years of relevant business experience within Retail, Real Estate, Construction

Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills

Shift time: 7:00 pm to 4:00 am IST

Skills & Proficiencies

Very analytical and good attention to detail

Proficient with Power Point, Power BI and assembling data from multiple sources

Technically savvy and self-sufficient when it comes to various IT / software platforms

Comfortable presenting and talking to client senior leadership

Ability to communicate efficiently and authoritatively with all levels of management

Looks for proactive ways to find opportunities to contribute to client

Proven understanding of commercial terms

You will work with

Real Estate, Finance and Business investment Teams.

Asset Management leaders - cross-functional project management and ways of working

Business leadership - tactical delivery with an asset need



This position is not available for remote working



