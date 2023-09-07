Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

United States of America - New York - New York, United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne

Job summary

The Real Estate Development Manager – East Coast is responsible to locate and acquire existing gas and convenience store sites in order to retain and grow market share in the assigned marketing areas of New York City, Long Island, and Northern New Jersey. Responsibilities include identifying sites, managing the acquisition of approved locations, and working with other team members to support all acquisition and site development processes.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Real Estate Development Manager – East Coast is responsible to locate and acquire existing gas and convenience store sites in order to retain and grow market share in the assigned marketing areas of New York City, Long Island, and Northern New Jersey. Responsibilities include identifying sites, managing the acquisition of approved locations, and working with other team members to support all acquisition and site development processes.



Job Description:

Essential Job Functions

Identify potential sites and maintain a pipeline of site acquisition opportunities.

Negotiate the acquisition or lease of sites to meet portfolio returns, negotiate business terms on new deals, from letter of intent through to closing of the transaction.

Negotiate all deals to the company's utmost benefit by employing creative real estate strategies, utilization of skilled, production-oriented real estate brokers, and an understanding of real estate market values.

Support development of new strategies, planning and performance management as it relates to the acquisition program specifically as well as the larger growth & convenience agenda for this region.

Support the successful implementation of projects within time, budget, safety and quality standards, ensuring a strong customer focus and HSSE behaviours at all times, and conducts post-project evaluation to identify opportunities for continuous improvement and share best practices amongst peers.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with developers, brokers, investors, landlords, attorneys, consultants, and title companies.

Maintain sound communications and engagement with a broad range of key internal stakeholders that need to provide input and support site acquisition projects in the east coast region. This includes the owners of business operations, other groups within assets (design, construction, etc), as well as functional support groups (finance, HSSE, etc).

Provide timely project reporting and tracking to relevant team members on a regular basis, pursuant to the current policies and procedures.

Coordinate preparation of contracts, leases, easements and development agreements with Real Estate Counsel and the Real Estate Real Estate Senior Manager to ensure all such documents serve the best interests of the company.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications

Education - college degree in Real Estate, Business or Engineering or equivalent experience.

Experience – at least five years experience in real estate, site acquisition and/or development within the gasoline convenience store industry or equivalent experience in other retail industry segments.

Experience in site selection, contract and lease negotiations, and project management.

Knowledge/Skills

Excellent negotiation, communication, and organizational skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

Goal oriented, with the ability to complete projects with limited supervision.

In depth knowledge of the assigned real estate market.

The ability to identify potential and relevant sites that may not be currently listed with a broker or identified as being readily available for sale.

Other Considerations

Travel required (up to 75% local, some overnight)

Must have a valid driver's license

Driving daily, for long periods of time



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.