Real Estate Development Manager - Midwest

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



The Real Estate Development Manager leads all real estate activities within the assigned market(s), including, identifying and securing the acquisition of highly-strategic, approved locations, managing the existing real estate portfolio, and ensuring all assigned projects meet or exceed Thorntons/bp real estate development criteria in order to meet Thorntons/bp store growth plans and goals, as well as, provide indirect oversight of the store development process within the assigned market(s) to ensure projects are entitled and permitted in a timely and cost-effective manner.

For assigned projects:

Develop and execute an approved acquisition strategy by building an actionable real estate pipeline to obtain locations, control land costs, and expedite the acquisition process to meet or exceed the overall goals of bp/Thorntons expansion plans.

Provide initial in-person and desktop due diligence on locations which meet bp/Thorntons real estate criteria, including but not limited to, analysis of site and locational attributes, demographics, traffic patterns, site plans, competition, zoning and entitlement availability, property incentives, etc., including the development of detailed Site Approval Packages for company and BOD review and approval.

Negotiate all deals to the company's utmost benefit by employing creative real estate strategies, utilization of skilled, productive real estate brokers and developers, and an understanding of real estate market values.

Provide overall project management for all aspects of the site development process, satisfying federal, state, and local municipal requirements while retaining bp/Thorntons’ standards for site development and profitability.

Provide timely project reporting and tracking to all necessary bp/Thorntons’ team members on a regular basis, pursuant to the current development policies and procedures.

Assist when needed in representing the company in zoning, planning, variance, and permitting issues on state, county, and city levels.

Coordinate preparation of contracts, leases, easements and development agreement in conjunction with bp/Thorntons General Counsel to ensure all such documents serve the best interests of the company.

Coordinate easements, escrows, utilities, property dimensions, etc. with Construction team members, seller, and adjoining property owners.

Ensure direct report adherence of the same.

Indirectly lead the store development, entitlement, and permitting processes for all locations within assigned market(s) to ensure projects are completed in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with utility companies, governmental agencies, elected officials, developers, brokers, investors, landlords, attorneys, consultants, and title companies.

Manage the existing portfolio of locations within the assigned market(s), including bp/Thorntons By-Store Strategy, managing existing lease terms (options, extensions, renewals, etc.), and participating in Thorntons SSAT process.

Participate in various public initiatives that benefit the company.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications

Education

College degree in Real Estate, Business or Engineering or equivalent experience.

Experience

Proven experience in commercial real estate acquisition and/or development within the gasoline convenience store industry.

Experience in site selection, contract and lease negotiations, and project management.

Knowledge/Skills

Excellent negotiation, communication and organizational skills.

Ability to estimate construction costs and layout site plans.

Results oriented, with the ability to complete projects with limited supervision.

In depth knowledge of the assigned real estate market.

Ability to procure real estate opportunities without direct involvement by brokers or developers

Other Considerations

Travel required (up to 80% local, some overnight)

Must have a valid driver's license

Driving daily, for long periods of time



