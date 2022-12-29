Real Estate Development Manager - Midwest

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The Real Estate Development Manager leads all real estate activities within the assigned market(s), including, identifying and securing the acquisition of highly-strategic, approved locations, managing the existing real estate portfolio, and ensuring all assigned projects meet or exceed Thorntons/bp real estate development criteria in order to meet Thorntons/bp store growth plans and goals, as well as, provide indirect oversight of the store development process within the assigned market(s) to ensure projects are entitled and permitted in a timely and cost-effective manner.
