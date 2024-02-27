Real Estate Manager - Midwest and East Coast

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The ROO is a bp retail organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Midwest & East Coast Real Estate Manager is responsible to lead all retail real estate activities within bp’s US Retail Operating Organization (ROO) Midwest and East Coast regions, which includes managing a team of real estate advisors assigned to specific market(s) and/or activities. Key activities include identifying and securing the acquisition of highly-strategic, approved locations for new to industry (NTI) ground up development as well as existing convenience retailing locations suited for bp’s family of brands in order to meet company growth targets. In addition, the role will manage execution of network optimization strategies including divestment of existing underperforming retail locations and negotiation of key property management activities including lease renewals, extensions, and terminations. The Real Estate Manager will also be responsible for working with a cross functional team essential to delivering successful outcomes in a timely manner.

Key Accountabilities:

Implement the approved growth strategy by building an actionable real estate pipeline of opportunities and the acquisition processes to meet or exceed the overall goals of the company.z

Ensure the real estate team provides initial in-person and desktop due diligence on locations which meet the company’s real estate criteria, including but not limited to, analysis of site and locational attributes, demographics, traffic patterns, site plans, competition, zoning and entitlement availability, property incentives, etc., including the development of detailed Site Approval Packages for Real Estate Committee (REC) review and approval.

Ensure all deals are negotiated to provide the utmost benefit to the company by employing creative real estate strategies, utilization of skilled, productive real estate brokers and developers, and an understanding of real estate market values.

Provide timely project reporting and tracking to all necessary company team members on a regular basis, pursuant to the current development policies and procedures.

Assist when needed in representing the company in zoning, planning, variance, and permitting issues on state, county, and city levels. ​

Coordinate preparation of contracts, leases, easements and development agreements in conjunction with real estate counsel to ensure all such documents serve the best interests of the company.

Coordinate easements, escrows, utilities, property dimensions, etc. with relevant team members, sellers, and adjoining property owners.

Support the store development, entitlement, and permitting processes for all locations within assigned market(s) to ensure projects are completed in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with utility companies, governmental agencies, elected officials, developers, brokers, investors, landlords, attorneys, consultants, and title companies.

Manage real estate activities for the existing portfolio of locations within the assigned market(s), including site strategies, managing existing lease terms (options, extensions, renewals, etc.), divestments, channel of trade changes, and participating in all related team forums.

Support the successful implementation of projects within time, budget, safety and quality standards, ensuring a strong customer focus and HSSE behaviors at all times, and conducts post-project evaluation to find opportunities for continuous improvement and share standard methodologies amongst peers.

Ensure direct report adherence of the same.

Perform additional duties as assigned ​

Essential Education

College degree in Real Estate, Business or Engineering (or similar focus)

MBA preferred

Experience

Eight years’ experience in commercial real estate acquisition and/or development within the gasoline convenience store industry

Experience in site selection, contract and lease negotiations, and project management.

Store level Operational Experience Preferred

Knowledge/Skills

Excellent negotiation, communication, and organizational skills.

Goal oriented, with the ability to complete projects with limited supervision.

In-depth knowledge of the assigned real estate market.

Ability to procure real estate opportunities without direct involvement by brokers or developers

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Additional Information

Location: Home office, Louisville, KY

Travel required (up to 50% local, some overnight)

Must have a valid driver's license

Driving daily, for long periods of time ​

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.