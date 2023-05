Job summary

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business (bp pulse) growth plans over the next decade.

The role of the Real Estate Commercial Manager:

Lead a team of Real Estate Project Managers (REPMS) for the acquisition of EV truck sites in line with the Truck network plan and strategic targets for European haulage corridors (Ten-T network). The role reports to the European Real Estate Director and works in conjunction with the market or cluster General Manager and the Trucking team.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide leadership to dedicated squad of REPMs and a team of multi-disciplinary professionals to support the Truck network growth to build a highly efficient network of Truck EV sites across the European Haulage corridors (Ten-T network) either as stand-alone hubs or in combination with convenience and low carbon offers (hydrogen and HVO).

Build a pipeline of truck site real estate opportunities in delivers the annual plan and EV charge point targets for the next 5-10 years.

Overseeing key trucking real estate transactions and negotiations, all in line with bp pulse strategy and plans, including bp’s safety policy, code of conduct and defined commercial protocols and financial framework.

Empower and lead a team of Real Estate professionals encompassing setting clear goals and performance targets, motivating the team, and enhancing commercial and technical development.

Establish a strong relationship within bp pulse, C&P and the functions to drive an integrated growth agenda. In addition, develop a strong commercial relationship with the external real estate market, developers, and landowners.

Accountable for the strategic implementation of the Trucking Market and Network Plans that is developed by the Network Planning and Strategy Manager and associated teams.

Drive the funnel of opportunities through the Real Estate 4 stage process, ensuring that we have a robust set of opportunities and a high conversion rate.

Accountable for leading the team in the preparation of all the business cases and FMs of all asset related projects, in conjunction with the network planning analysts.

Ensure that all procedures and standards are in place and in line with central Real Estate Standards, BP Standards and GIAAP

Ensure all new site acquisitions are in full compliance with permits, licenses and authorizations to ensure sites are placed into the operational phase in a systematic and professional method.

Support capex and Revex Control that have been established for all asset related projects within bp pulse

Key Requirements:

Proven experience in the Real Estate sector, with particular focus in building roadside networks in the B2C and B2B markets

Strong commercial acumen and the ability to bring complex transactions to a positive outcome.

Strong team leadership skills and the ability to coach and mentor teams, including outside one’s direct line accountability.

Sound understanding of the EV charging and retail businesses are desirable

Exposure to GIAAP (Group Investment Assurance & Approvals Process) and EEM (Economic Evaluation Methodology)

Strong capex forecasting and optimisation

A committed individual with high entrepreneurial flair!

Strong performance biased standout colleague that easily networks across bp pulse, M&C and C&P

Please apply in English.#LI-GG1