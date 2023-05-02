Real Estate Performance Analyst - bp pulse

Job summary

bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We strive to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our excellent team with the best EV experts out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

In the role of Performance Analyst (Real Estate) you will co-ordinate the performance management and tracking of all real estate at a central level for all the European countries in bp pulse.



Key accountabilities

SPA to report on overall performance of the various delivery teams across the Europe markets covering real estate acquisitions across the different use cases

Engagement with the local teams to evaluate and validate performance at the various stage gates of the real estate acquisition process

Track the performance of individual real estate project managers and acquisition managers in line with the incentivisation program; provide an update on a quarterly basis on the incentive program

Maintain all performance monitoring and deal tracking tools

Collaborate with other departments within bp, including Finance and GBS

Prepare high-quality real estate performance review packs for various meetings and presentations as required

Support the real estate plans for annual, 3- and 5-year outlooks

Develop competitor analysis for real estate focus areas across Europe



Essential Education

Bachelor degree or equivalent required

Between two and five years of relevant experience preferable.

Experience in developing, maintaining and publishing dashboards.

Experience in preparing high quality reading materials.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office

Strong administrative skills

Demonstratable experience of process improvement

Excellent technical skills

Excellent written and verbal communication in English

Ability to prioritise and co-ordinate tasks efficiently ensuring all deadlines are met

Accurate under time pressure and exceptional attention to detail



Desirable criteria

Strong team player

Real estate knowledge / background

Demonstratable knowledge of the EV or retail fuels market



Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!