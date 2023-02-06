Real Estate Performance Lead

Job summary

bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We strive to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our excellent team with the best EV experts out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximize integrated value

contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions

SPA to report on overall performance of the various delivery teams across the Europe markets covering real estate acquisitions across the different use cases

Engagement with the local teams to evaluate and validate performance at the various stage gates of the real estate acquisition process

Track the performance of individual real estate project managers and acquisition managers in line with the incentivisation program; provide an update on a quarterly basis on the incentive program

Maintain all performance monitoring and deal tracking tools

Prepare real estate performance review packs for the various meetings as required

Support the planning process for annual, 3 year and 5 year plans

Liaise with other departments withing bp, for example Finance and GBS

Develop competitor analysis for real estate focus areas across Europe

Bachelor degree or equivalent required

Essential experience and job requirements

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and SAP

Good oral and written communication skills

Strong administrative skills

Accuracy

Good command of spoken and written English

Strong team player

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.In the role of Performance Lead (Real Estate) you will co-ordinate the performance management and tracking of all real estate at a central level for all the European countries in bp pulse.What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!Find your electric future with bp pulse.#bppulse#LI-MM1