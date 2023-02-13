Job summary

Location: Home based with travel to bp offices for regular meetings and any other Ad Hoc travel requirements including regular site visits.

bp offices including:

Witan Gate House, Milton Keynes

The Innovation Hub, Great Titchfield St, London



We are bp!

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.

We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero.



About the role:

We are currently facing a pivotal moment in the global energy transition. bp is in a prime position to lead, influence and promote positive and sustainable change.

The Real Estate Project Manager (REPM) is responsible for the implementation of the UK retail strategy with a special focus and dedication to the development of the network through forecourt and potential EV charging opportunities.

This role is integral in delivering bp's strategy as it transforms into an Integrated Energy Company. Convenience and Mobility is one of the three key strategic focus areas for bp across the global business. This role will be crucial in delivering a robust, future proofed network and energy offering as we move into a new era of mobility and transport.



What you’ll be supporting:

- Identification, analysis, and evaluation of potential commercial opportunities leading to network stability, growth and sustainability

- Identification, evaluation, and recommendation of potential investment opportunities to improve the profitability and growth of existing Real Estate assets in the portfolio

- E2E management of all existing estate acquisitions, new brownfield acquisitions and divestment projects

- Quarterly Risk Assessment of existing portfolio with corresponding action plan

- Management of underperforming site action plans requiring divestment or decapitalisation with the aim of contributing to a sustainable, profitable business

- Development and maintenance of strong relationships with external stakeholders including developers, landlords, local councils, property agents, solicitors, surveyors and relevant third parties

- Where appropriate, appointing and managing property agents, consultants, solicitors and contractors to deliver the development or redevelopment of assets

- Accountability for pre-emptive lease regearing, contract renewals, lease extensions and any third party legal agreement as required on company owned assets

- Working closely with the UK Network Planner to appraise commercial opportunities and present business models to management for sign off, following the interal E2E investment process

- Negotiation with property owners, investors, developers, dealers, local governments, highways agencies and pressure groups in order to achieve bp's transitional strategy whilst protecting and optimising the value of existing assets

- Management of all relevant and associated allocated expenditure

You will be working very closely with the UK Commercial Development team including:

- UK Network Commercial Development Manager

- UK Network Planner

- Property Manager

- Licensing Coordinator

- EV Rollout Lead - Property & Legal

The team is dynamic, cohesive and inclusive with a strong emphasis on caring for others whilst delivering high quality outputs and performance.

You will be working collaboratively with a variety of other internal teams including bp pulse, European Commercial Development, Construction, Maintenance, Operations, Convenience and People & Culture.

You will also be dealing with external property consultants, solicitors and surveyors.



Your experience might include:



Education:

- Degree in Economics/Business Administration/Property Management/Engineering or equivalent



Experience:

- Extensive project management expertise

- Excellent relationship management skills with internal and external stakeholders (e.g., property agents, surveyors, solicitors)

- Ability to perform under pressure and meet deadlines as required

- Ability to manage and adapt to different project work and different stakeholders during day-to-day delivery

- Proven commercial track record and sound understanding of components of value in retail business, alongside familiarity of key financial/investment metrics (e.g., NPV, IRR, DP)

- Ideally MRICS or Junior Surveyor qualification or experience

- Confident and experienced negotiator

- Financial/commercial acumen including budget management

- Customer centric mindset

- Keen interest in keeping up to date with the retail market and ability to anticipate emerging trends

