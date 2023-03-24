Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.



bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​ YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?





Join our Team and advance your career as a



Real Estate Project Manager

The Real Estate Project Manager (REPM) is responsible for the implementation of the EV Network strategy across Poland in support of the overall growth of the EV network and associated offers, in line with the network plan.





In this role You will:

The REPM identifies, evaluates, and recommends all projects requiring investments (capex) in existing assets and new business opportunities with the aim to grow a profitable EV network in a specific country.

The REPM manages all underperforming site action plans requiring divestment/decapitalization or P&L improvements related to the real estate.

The REPM is accountable for contract renewals and lease extensions on company owned/ operated EV charging sites

Develop and maintain relationships with external parties – developers, landlords, local councils, DNO providers and familiarity with fuel forecourt network operators as a potential source of charging locations.

Negotiate with property owners, investors, developers, dealers, local government, highways agencies, DNO providers and others to achieve bp’s objectives, protecting, and optimizing, the value and performance of bp’s EV charging assets.

Control of the official approval procedures for issuing building & operating permits, incl. where applicable, initiation of the construction planning processes in coordination with client stakeholders

Where applicable, lobbying in cities and municipalities in the design of development plans & urban development contracts relating to EV charger

Company representation within the approved delegations, at all levels of cities and municipalities, project developers, lawyers, architects estate agents and authorities

Where appropriate appoint and manage agents, consultants, contractors & solicitors from an approved list to handle the development or redevelopment of assets

When required participate in ad-hoc asset/other projects such as acquisitions, tenders, swaps with competitors etc.

Manages all allocated expenditures as per plan for EV asset growth at country level

Ability to complete a trading area analysis to evaluate the potential of the project, identifying risks and threats for their consideration in the decision-making process.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree(s) in economics, finance, property management or equivalent

Extensive project management expertise

Proficiency in English and Polish

Proven Commercial track record and sound understanding of components of value for EV charging business or forecourt retail business

Financial/commercial knowledge, including economic evaluations for investment decisions

Customer-focused and able to anticipate emerging trends

Being a proficient negotiator

Ability to undertake an asset valuation

