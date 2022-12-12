Job summary

.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.



As the Real Estate Project Manager AU for bp pulse ANZ, you will be joining a fast-paced team, in an exciting industry, at the forefront of the energy transition, to lead, develop and deliver the bp pulse AU network plan, working with stakeholders to identify, appraise, and execute land deals on which to deploy bp pulse rapid chargers, in addition to leading key partnership workstreams to enable the success of bp pulse in ANZ.



The successful applicant will be confident at working with external partners to secure land for bp pulse, whilst managing complexity, developing new processes, engaging in new business areas with senior internal and external stakeholders.



The Opportunity

Lead, develop and deliver the bp pulse AU network plan, working with key stakeholders (bp teams, property owners, investors, governments, Distribution Network Service Providers (DNSPs)) to develop a land pipeline for bp pulse public chargers.

Secure lease or license agreement with landowners to install bp pulse EV chargers at scale.

Own ongoing relationships with bp pulse land partners in AU.

Lead key partnership workstreams and other partner engagements (from lead to execution) to execute the bp pulse business development and partnership strategy across land, demand and eco-system partner groups.

Develop and negotiate strategic and complex commercial agreements.

Identify and mitigate risks to the project timelines, using property knowledge and creative solutions to minimize impact.

Instruct and liaise with legal teams to progress the negotiation and drafting of legal documentation.

Support teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live.

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Execution team to deliver the project on time and within budget.

Support the continuous improvement of relevant practices and processes and comply with S&OR rules.

University degree in business, economics, engineering, property, or equivalent discipline.

Exceptional track record in delivering business success in commercial, customer-facing and/or partnership roles.

Strong business acumen and leadership in setting out vision and identifying priorities.

Strong data, analytics, and process-improvement skills.

Ability to work with cross-functional team members and influence and articulate business ideas.

Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused ways to achieve results.

Experience working in a retail or infrastructure property business.

Relevant real estate qualification (e.g., Town Planning, Project Management/Valuation).

Sound knowledge of civil and electrical installations.

Experience and passion for EVs and the energy transition.