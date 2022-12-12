Real Estate Project Manager NZ

Job summary

.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.



As Real Estate Project Manager for NZ for bp pulse ANZ, you will be joining a fast-paced team, in an exciting industry, at the forefront of the energy transition, to implement the bp pulse NZ network plan, working with stakeholders to identify, appraise, and execute land deals on which to deploy bp pulse rapid chargers.



The successful applicant will be adept at working with external partners to secure land for bp pulse whilst also supporting the bp pulse ANZ business development and partnership strategy.



The Opportunity

Develop and deliver the bp pulse NZ network plan, working with key stakeholders (bp teams, property owners, investors, governments, Distribution Network Service Providers (DNSPs)) to develop a land pipeline for bp pulse public chargers.

Secure lease or licence agreement with landowners to install bp pulse EV chargers at scale.

Own ongoing relationships with bp pulse land partners in NZ.

Support the Business Development Manager in executing the overall bp pulse ANZ business development and partnership strategy.

Identify and mitigate risks to the project timelines, using property knowledge and creative solutions to minimise impact.

Instruct and liaise with legal teams to progress the negotiation and drafting of legal documentation.

Support teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live.

Support the continuous improvement of relevant practices and processes and comply with S&OR rules.

University degree in business, economics, engineering, property, or equivalent discipline.

Proven track record in delivering business success in commercial, customer-facing and/or partnership roles.

Proven data, analytics, and process-improvement skills.

Ability to work with cross-functional team members and influence and articulate business ideas.

Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused ways to achieve results.

Experience working in a retail or infrastructure property business.

Relevant real estate qualification (e.g., Town Planning, Project Management/Valuation).

Sound knowledge of civil and electrical installations.

Experience and passion for EVs and the energy transition.