Real Estate Project Manager - Trucking

Job summary

bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We strive to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our excellent team with the best EV experts out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximize integrated value

contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.



The role of the REPM:

As the Real Estate Project Manager (REPM) – Trucking you are responsible for the implementation of the EV Network strategy across the European HVG haulage corridors in support of the overall growth of the Truck EV network and associated offers, in line with the network plan.



Key accountabilities

The REPM identifies, evaluates, and recommends all projects requiring investments (capex) in existing assets and new business opportunities with the aim to grow a profitable Truck EV network across the Ten-T network across the European corridors, with an initial on routes covering Germany, UK and Netherlands.

The REPM is accountable for contract renewals and lease extensions on company owned/ operated EV charging sites

Develop and maintain relationships with external parties – developers, landlords, local councils, and familiarity with EV Truck network operators as a potential source of charging locations.

Negotiate with property owners, investors, developers, dealers, local government, highways agency, pressure groups and others to achieve bp’s objectives, protecting, optimizing, the value and performance of bp’s EV charging assets.

Where appropriate appoint and manage agents, consultants, contractors & solicitors from an approved list to handle the development or redevelopment of assets

When required participate in ad-hoc asset/other projects such as acquisitions, tenders, swaps with competitors etc.

Handles all allocated expenditure as per plan for Truck EV asset growth

Ability to complete a trading area analysis to evaluate potential of the project, identifying risks and threats for their consideration in the decision-making process.

Responsible for the completion of the financial evaluation for each project.

Responsible for the preparation of the contracts with the Legal department.

Essential education:

University degree(s) in economics, finance, property management or equivalent

Essential experience and job requirements:

Extensive project management expertise

Competent negotiator

Ability to undertake an asset valuation

Validated Commercial track record and sound understanding of components of value for EV charging business or forecourt retail business

Financial/commercial knowledge, including economic evaluations for investment decisions

Customer focused and ability to anticipate emerging trends

Desirable criteria

Strong performance biased team player that easily networks across FM&S

Strong networking skills and relationship building within country and central teams

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.You will be required to travel as much as 50% of your time around the UK. When not travelling you can work from home or our central London office.Find your electric future with bp pulse.#bppulse#LI-MM1