Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Real Estate Tenders &amp; Subsidies Manager - bp Pulse

Real Estate Tenders &amp; Subsidies Manager - bp Pulse

Real Estate Tenders & Subsidies Manager - bp Pulse

  • Location France - Paris - Cergy Pontoise, Portugal - Lisbon, Spain - Central - Madrid
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 135438BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our C&P bp pulse team and advance your career as
Real Estate Tenders & Subsidies Manager!
Position's Location: Paris, France
C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketingand our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our commitmentto safe and reliable operations will never change.
In this role You will:
  • Identify public or private tenders, evaluate, and recommend all projects requiring investments (capex) in accordance with new business opportunities
  • Identify all subsidies/incentives available on the cluster which can maximize or enable the returns associated with projects/investments and maintain a database of available incentives/subsidies for EV charging and related segments
  • Managing international and European public tenders
  • Own the tenders or incentive/subsidy application process including coordinating with external and internal stakeholders
  • Be accountable for managing all information requirements associated with tenders or subsidies for correct submission and case follow-up and closure
  • Ensure that the coordination of delivery teams including external and internal teams to meet tenders or incentives requirements in time, quality and budget
  • Track the receipt and ongoing reporting requirements for awarded tenders, incentives and credits
  • Develop and maintain relationships with external parties – developers, landlords, government, local councils, public funding entities and familiarity with fuel forecourt network operators as a potential source of charging locations
  • Define the best "Go To Market" strategy by taking into account available and anticipated incentives
  • Negotiate with property owners, investors, developers, dealers, local government, highways agency, pressure groups and others to achieve bp’s objectives, protecting, optimizing, the value and performance of bp’s EV charging assets
Please kindly note that this is a France based opportunity.

We have the following requirements:
  • University degree(s) in Economics/Finance/Engineering or equivalent
  • 5+ years of professional work experience
  • 3+ of those years in management consulting or civil construction companies (managing tenders and applying for subsidies would be a plus)
  • Fluent in English AND French required (Spanish, Portuguese would be plus)
  • Experience identifying and applying for incentive programs and/or presenting offers to public/private administrations
  • Real Estate market and/or EV charging business knowledge is a plus
  • Highly competent in managing multiple projects with tight deadlines
  • Customer focused and ability to anticipate market emerging trends
  • Extremely proactive with strong organizational skills
  • Strong networking skills and relationship building within country and central teams

We are committed to creating a work environment of mutual trust - in which diversity and inclusion are valued - and where everyone who works for BP is treated with dignity and respect.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now.
We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV

Apply Search all jobs at bp