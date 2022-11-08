Real Estate Tenders & Subsidies Manager - bp Pulse

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our C&P bp pulse team and advance your career as

Real Estate Tenders & Subsidies Manager!

Position's Location: Paris, France



C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎ convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎ interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

In this role You will:

Identify public or private tenders, evaluate, and recommend all projects requiring investments (capex) in accordance with new business opportunities

Identify all subsidies/incentives available on the cluster which can maximize or enable the returns associated with projects/investments and maintain a database of available incentives/subsidies for EV charging and related segments

Managing international and European public tenders

Own the tenders or incentive/subsidy application process including coordinating with external and internal stakeholders

Be accountable for managing all information requirements associated with tenders or subsidies for correct submission and case follow-up and closure

Ensure that the coordination of delivery teams including external and internal teams to meet tenders or incentives requirements in time, quality and budget

Track the receipt and ongoing reporting requirements for awarded tenders, incentives and credits

Develop and maintain relationships with external parties – developers, landlords, government, local councils, public funding entities and familiarity with fuel forecourt network operators as a potential source of charging locations

Define the best "Go To Market" strategy by taking into account available and anticipated incentives

Negotiate with property owners, investors, developers, dealers, local government, highways agency, pressure groups and others to achieve bp’s objectives, protecting, optimizing, the value and performance of bp’s EV charging assets

Please kindly note that this is a France based opportunity.



We have the following requirements:

University degree(s) in Economics/Finance/Engineering or equivalent

5+ years of professional work experience

3+ of those years in management consulting or civil construction companies (managing tenders and applying for subsidies would be a plus)

Fluent in English AND French required (Spanish, Portuguese would be plus)

Experience identifying and applying for incentive programs and/or presenting offers to public/private administrations

Real Estate market and/or EV charging business knowledge is a plus

Highly competent in managing multiple projects with tight deadlines

Customer focused and ability to anticipate market emerging trends

Extremely proactive with strong organizational skills

Strong networking skills and relationship building within country and central teams

We are committed to creating a work environment of mutual trust - in which diversity and inclusion are valued - and where everyone who works for BP is treated with dignity and respect.

