Real Estate Transaction Manager - FTC

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.

This is a 12 months fixed term contract. In your role of Transaction Manager , you will be focussed on the project management and delivery of key real estate transactions and leases in support of our bp pulses strategy to secure fewer, higher quality and more commercial, quality sites and developing these sites with agility. The revised network strategy means that going forward we need to right size organization, creating an organization with greater property skills and deeper real estate expertise.

We’re moving away from business development on land portfolios and destinations such as third-party retail sites to a strategy which sees us focusing on (1.) acquiring sites on the strategic road network, in prioritised cities, in and around specific affluent locations. (2.) Identifying ways to optimise existing company owned sites and (3.) finally complete deals – closing them efficiently and effectively so we can get our charging hubs open and delivering value. a to deliver solutions

Key Accountabilities

• Project manage the delivery of transactions (freehold acquisitions & leases) which support the roll out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure on bp’s company owned assets and multiple 3rd party/land partner’s estate in line with bp pulse network plans for highways & cities.

• Negotiation of new leases for site specific transactions across the UK and third-party consideration payments where wayleaves/easements are required.

• Develop an understanding of internal approval processes, ensuring that transactions are run in accordance with these, and look to improve them where necessary.

• Implement real estate plans with an understanding of business strategic real estate goals. Assist with project initiation and scope definition, prioritization of assignments.

• Identify, troubleshoot, and resolve day-to-day and moderately complex issues which may or may not be evident in existing systems and processes

• Manage brokers/agents who are responsible for completing the EV related transactions that were originated through their external (non-bp) networks

• Internal and external partner management working in conjunction with the wider bp pulse Real Estate & Execution teams and third-party contractors to deliver the transaction

• Maintain a real estate project tracking system to ensure timely transaction completion; prepare reports and make presentations to relevant parties.

• Working with solicitors to ensure transactions are delivered in line with the plan.

Role Requirements

• Have a commercial mindset with experience in leasing transactions and ongoing asset management matters.

• Understand how to review, evaluate, and interpret financial analysis templates

• Have sufficient experience to understand when transactions need to be referred to external counsel rather than be dealt with in-house.

• Work with leasing and portfolio stakeholders, running transactions throughout their lifecycle from term sheet stage to completion, and management of company records.

• Be an effective communicator, co-ordinating internal teams across the business throughout the leasing process to ensure that transactions are managed effectively.

• Adopt a customer first mindset, identifying and embracing opportunities to develop and refine existing legal, commercial and operational processes.

• Previous experience in EV preferable

• Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors with post-qualification experience is an advantage

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.