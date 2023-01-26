Real Estate project manager (REPM)

Yes - up to 75%

Job summary

Responsible for supporting retail asset management through ongoing retail asset portfolio identification and development of advantaged locations in a given area using sound commercial and technical knowledge, within the context of the wider strategic vision, in order to assist in developing a competitively advantaged retail network.

Join our team as Real State Project Manager

About the role itself:

The REPM is responsible for the implementation of the retail participation strategy in the region of responsibility with special focus and dedication to the optimization, maintenance, and development of the Energy sites network in the region.

What would be your responsibility?

The REPM is responsible for identifying, evaluating, recommending, negotiating, taking part in the design process, coordinating with engineering department and been responsible until the takeover to Operations, for all investment projects in the region of responsibility.

Manage all underperforming site action plans requiring divestment / decapitalization or P&L improvements with the aim to contributing to a sustainable profitable business in the Country.

Manage all projects requiring investments (capex or revex) in the existing assets and the new business with the aim to contributing to the growth and profitability of the retail business in the Country.

Lead from the property, portfolio, and development perspective, the Strategic Implementation Plans around responsibility through the coordination with OPs, working in a team collaborative way to obtain overall Retail objectives, ensuring a strong customer focus and HSSE behaviors at all times.

Manage the renewal and sustaining activities with the company owned sites ensuring best way forward for the assets to improve their profitability and contribution to the business.

Manage all site development activity (new builds, re-fits, minor modifications...) following the standard BP CVP process. To include initiating opportunities in responsibility (new to industry and existing assets), optimizing design/layout, managing approval process (internal and external), contract management etc.

Negotiate with property owners, developers, local government, highways agency, pressure groups and others to achieve BP’s objectives, protecting, optimizing, the value and performance of BP's Retail assets.

Act as Focal Point in the Assets team for the region for all Assets related issues and projects.

REPM maintains excellent communications and engagement with all internal key stakeholders both within and outside Retail e.g. (Operations, Opex, Marketing, Construction & Engineering, Finance, Legal, Tax).

Where appropriate: appoint and manage agents, consultants, contractors & solicitors from an approved list to handle the development or redevelopment of assets.

When required participate in ad-hoc asset/other projects such as acquisitions, tenders, swaps with competitors etc.

Within CVP process (Capital Value Process), manages the project from the beginning until the hand-over to Operations.

Complete a trading area analysis to evaluate potential of the project, identifying risks and threats for their consideration in the decision-making process.

Responsible for the preparation of the contracts with the Legal department.

What should you bring to this role?

High Retail experience (Assets, Operations, Pricing).

Experienced negotiator.

Wide experience in business Planning, Financial knowledge, and Budget management.

Project leading, Monitoring and Tracking with high understanding of Retail standards, procedures, and processes (CVP).

Internal Customer focused role.

Skills and Requirements

Strong negotiation capabilities.

High project management skills.

Very good Property and Urbanism knowledge.

Good numerical and analytical skills.

Strong attention to detail/follow up.

Financial/commercial knowledge.

Convenience retailing and Energy market knowledge.

Legal and financial contract management.

Competition understanding.

Understanding retail standards, procedures, and processes.

Ability to understand and respond to changing business.

High personal impact and well-developed influencing skills.