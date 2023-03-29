Site traffic information and cookies

Real Time Trader

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146895BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Real Time Power Trader/Scheduler is responsible for all operational duties for BP's physical power obligations across all NERC regions. The role's main focus is operating, scheduling, managing, tracking and balancing all physical schedules within BP's Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant.

Key accountabilities:

  • Must be compliant with all internal and external requirements
  • Support the development and implementation of the Power team's business strategy
  • Provide analytical support to all Power traders when requested
  • Assist all internal BP affiliate relationships
  • Help optimize BP’s North American assets

Essential education:

  • Bachelor's degree in related field or equivalent experience

Essential experience:

  • 3-5 years relevant experience scheduling and trading power
  • Knowledge of market rules and ISO protocols
  • Solid understanding of the optimization and scheduling of power assets
  • Familiarity with CAISO, ERCOT, MISO as well as the East ISO’s
  • Relevant understanding of NERC RTO Markets and E-tags
  • Must be able to multi-task and manage high pressure situations in a dynamic environment
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Excellent analytical, computational, and problem-solving skills including proficiency in Excel
  • Ability to develop analytical models and interpret market data is helpful
  • Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment with critical time deadlines
  • Experience with electrical systems operations, scheduling, tagging, power flows and generation technologies.
  • Able to work on a 24/7 rotating shift

Desirable criteria:

  • NERC System Operator Certification
  • PJM Certification
  • Multilingual; preference of Spanish or Portuguese

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

