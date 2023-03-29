Real Time Trader

The Real Time Power Trader/Scheduler is responsible for all operational duties for BP's physical power obligations across all NERC regions. The role's main focus is operating, scheduling, managing, tracking and balancing all physical schedules within BP's Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!