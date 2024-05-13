Real Time Trader

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Real Time Power Trader/Scheduler is responsible for all operational duties for bp's physical power obligations across all NERC regions. The main focus is operating, scheduling, managing, tracking and balancing all physical schedules within bp's Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant.

Key accountabilities:

Must be compliant with all internal and external requirements

Support the development and implementation of the Power team's business strategy

Provide analytical support to all Power traders when requested

Assist all internal bp affiliate relationships

Help optimize bp’s North American assets

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree in related field preferred or equivalent experience

Essential experience:

3-5 years relevant experience scheduling and trading power

Knowledge of market rules and ISO protocols

Solid understanding of the optimization and scheduling of power assets

Familiarity with CAISO, ERCOT, MISO as well as the East ISO’s

Relevant understanding of NERC RTO Markets and E-tags

Must be able to multi-task and handle high pressure situations in a dynamic environment

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent analytical, computational, and problem-solving skills including proficiency in Excel

Ability to develop analytical models and interpret market data is helpful

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment with critical time deadlines

Experience with electrical systems operations, scheduling, tagging, power flows and generation technologies.

Able to work on a 24/7 rotating shift

Desirable criteria:

NERC System Operator Certification

PJM Certification

Multilingual; preference of Spanish or Portuguese

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.