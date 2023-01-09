Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Rebate Analyst

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Be the first point of contact for BP for any written form of enquiries from both new and existing customers and consumers or by internal customers within the BP Businesses.

Interact with internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner

Provide a level of customer service consistent with the set KPI’S, Service Level Agreements and Customer Service function’s core values.

Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all Customer Service and data collection systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

Manage the calculation of rebate payments

Support Finance in controlling the overall accrual level by channel

Manage new rebate agreement set ups and drive rebate master data clean up, simplification and future steps

Manage ad hoc rebate enquiries from the field and support offer calculation

Ensure fulfillment of customer rebate commitments

What You will need to be successful:

University/College degree preferably in economics

1+ years’ experience in customer service and / or commercial & pricing positions

Strong English language skills

Advanced Excel knowledge

High analytical skills

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities, such as finance and purchase to pay

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested