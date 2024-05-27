Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Rebate Lead Analyst

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Supervise and lead all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external partners

Manage the monitoring and validation of rebate data

Coordinate, drive and manage complex rebate related queries, complaints or blocking issues

Coordinate the daily workload allocation within the Rebate team when it is needed, raise activities that are not actioned by assignees

Identifying rebate process inefficiencies, flagging them, proposing solutions and performing them within the Rebate team

Supervise Rebate settlement process with the aim of fulfilling contractual obligations

Regularly monitor rebate condition maintenance within ERP

Ensure all rebate issues are supported by relevant data for decision making purposes to make sure decisions are made based on facts not anecdotal evidence / emotion alone

Ensure the implementation of the Company Customer Policies in a disciplined and structured approach within the country / channel / region and monitoring of rebate interventions

Perform regular control and risk mitigation activities as outlined in the Team Leader & Lead analyst checklist.

Ensure standard processes are embedded & adhered consistently throughout the team

Act as the first point of escalation for the team and for the relevant business stakeholders in case of operational issues

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific processes and issues. Ensure the team is informed and trained about major process changes

Provide support for new joiners, ensure accurate training plan is in place, but also support them during the on the job training period

Support the development of a team environment which supports continuous improvements. Drive process improvement proactively by adapting to business needs; market changes and proposing new insights for specific process

Take ownership of projects related to daily operations

Enhance the cooperation with other functions and teams within GBS and the wider business to ensure that overall operational objectives are met and customer experience is positively influenced

Supervise Team SOX compliance; ensure any hard hits are mitigated in time

Ensure the Delegation of Authority is in place for any amendment for rebates and for new requests

Take part in calls and communications with the business as assigned by the Team Leader

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Minimum 3 years relevant Customer Service / Finance experience

Relevant rebate knowledge

Strong time management and organisation skills

Exceptional analytical skills

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks.

High level of proficiency in Excel

Solid understanding of systems applications (SAP and Salesforce)

Strong stakeholder management skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships.

Strong understanding of end-to-end order to cash process included customer specific requirements

Exceptional time management and organisation skills

Strong problem-solving skills.

Highly motivated, self-reliant, and proactive approach

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



