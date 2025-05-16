Rebate Team Leader - Szeged

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Rebate Team Leader

In this role You will:

Manage a team (cca 14 FTEs) with complex process management and business interactions

Monitor and review day-to-day operational performance to ensuring meeting the service level agreements and management goals to ensure delivery meets customer expectations. Plan and implement corrective actions whenever necessary.

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of Order to Cash services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements and relevant processes and policies.

Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners and collaborators as required to resolve issues and queries.

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Manage and supervise operational activities of the team including:

Coordinate consolidated response to regional Invoicing activities including prioritization of various partner requests

Manage the operational relationship with Sales and Finance functions.

Coordinate rebate related operational support, focal point for OpEx, Business and FBT teams.

Ensure that rebate related activities (including creation and settlement) are compete within agreed service levels.

Ensure Customer rebate conditions are regularly maintained in ERP systems.

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the team on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly. Support operational updates to FBT and business management where applicable.

Proactively identify areas of process and quality improvement and raise those to the relevant collaborators and process owners.

Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners within the organisation, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner.

Ensure timely resolution of raised queries and systemic issues by proactively seeking to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes.

Support the implementation of Customer Tower Strategy within your team.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Identify training opportunities focused on building long term capability in the teams. Help team members think of possible career options and support them in developing associated career development plans.

Support Tower Leadership in developing a high-performance culture promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs and expectations.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

3-5 years operational experience in Sales and Customer management

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B/SSC environment

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Experience with SAP functionality is an advantage

Experience with Key Account Management is an advantage

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on multiple levels of the organisation and cooperate with senior leaders

Strong people management skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.

Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Strong time management and organisation skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues.

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

Strong Customer Focused attitude

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.