Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what we do here in global business services (GBS) - put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes and improving our cash & working capital performance.

The Receivable Strategy Analyst will play an integral role in the successful operation GBS supporting the receivables department at TravelCenters of America. GBS team supports Travel Centres of America for Credit and Collection activities. We manage account reconciliations, collections, cash applications and address customer queries. The individual will work with internal and external collaborators to identify business requirements, recommend process improvements, and collaborate with technical team members to design technology solutions to meet requirements. The Analyst will be responsible to perform in-depth trouble shooting to support operations delivery, quality management and control while ensuring alignment to policies and procedures to drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. The incumbent will support review of departmental operations and developing scheduled and ad hoc reporting in support of improve business results.

Key Accountabilities:

Support third party collection process of receivables department by providing required technological support to vendor partners

Develop and maintain automations to reconcile third party collection activities

Identify where a data driven approach could be employed and prepare ad-hoc reporting to analyze collection process

Capture business and system requirements and translate requirements into design work.

Engage Third Parties & Processors to identify and recover unpaid receivable balances.

Support receivables and billing managers in their work

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelors/ Engineering in Computer Science/ IT OR MCA

10+ years of experience in automation tools, programming languages, and experience in managing and maintaining automations. Must have experience in C, C++ C#

Project management experience with experience in automations (Windows services packaging, Task scheduler, Power Platform etc.)

Knowledge of Programming languages (Javascript, C#, COBOL, Power Query, Power Fx)

Hands on experience in enabling tools/IDE (Azure Boards, Snow, Visual Studio Enterprise/ Code and Snowflake

Able to priorities, handle urgent issues and situations, following through resolution in a timely manner

Able to build networks effectively to get the proper information and share standard methodologies

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy standardization / automation / system savvy

Good communication and interpersonal skills



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



