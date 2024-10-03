Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Description

In this role, the receiving clerk will enter documents into Acumatica after being verified against PO’s, invoices, and packing slips. Additionally, this position will conduct and maintain inventories of critical components stored on site and assist project managers and procurement department with other duties. Principle Duties & Responsibilities Must have knowledge with computers and MRP software.

Receiving Clerk compares purchase orders with invoices and packing slips.

Ensure criteria between purchase order and invoices match accordingly.

Proven ability to drive the culture of continuous improvement.

Update V1/AMD inventory by accepting new items into system.

Able to train other staff members as needed.

Performs other duties as assigned to meet business needs. Job Specifications High School Diploma/GED or 2-year technical diploma/vocational certificate required.

Demonstrates proficient computer skills and knowledge of inventory software programs.

Communicate any inspection discrepancies to Quality Dept.

Highly organized and able to prioritize assignments.

Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals.

Performs a variety of complicated tasks. Working Conditions Industrial environment. This role will require a large amount of standing, bending, squatting, lifting and walking on a constant basis. May be required to lift, carry and move up to 50 lbs. Many tasks have high degrees of time sensitivity. Disclaimer The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required. Benefits Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.

Relocation Assistance: This role is not eligible for relocation

Remote Type: This position is not available for remote working

Legal Disclaimer: We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



