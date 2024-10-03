Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

In this role, the Receiving Inspector will make sure inbound and outbound materials are in conformance with our QMS standard. Inspector will verify shipments are accurate and match against purchase order and/or invoices.

Principle Duties & Responsibilities

Comply with all health and safety rules

Visually, dimensionally, and functionally inspect items for quality, appearance, and conformity to standards.

Determining the accuracy of heat codes and material test reports (MTR’s)

Reviewing MTR’s, certificates of conformity, and any other test reports with engineering specifications for acceptance.

Recording inspection and test data.

Generating inspection reports and documenting non-conformances.

Monitor shipments and deliveries.

Report quality anomalies to supervisor.

Read and interpret manufacturing drawings.

Know and understand quality policy and comply with all QMS requirements.

Perform other duties as required.

Job Specifications

High School Diploma/GED or technical diploma/vocational certificate desired

Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience

Ability to interpret engineering drawings, symbols, and tolerances

Good communication skills.

High level of visual awareness.

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Familiar with GD&T preferred but not required.

Performs a variety of complex tasks with little to no supervision.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



