Receiving Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

To carry out warehouse task following the supervisor’s direction and conduct the RM receiving process, dispatch drummed RM to blending, On-site supervision and Housekeeping etc

Key Accountabilities:

Make sure HSSE full compliance.

To ensure all ISO 9001&14001, OHS18001, IATF 16949 procedures are complied.

Responsible to coordinate with blending and control room technician to work out the daily raw materials consumption plan.

Responsible to operate the oven and hot room with accurate temperature setting and timely supervising the raw materials being warmed up.

Daily tracking and dispatch drummed RM to blending as requested; provide inventory report in time.

Assist W/H supervisor to arrange plant Cycle count, file record and report consolidation.

Record, make sure deliver result in time, and make sure the inventory accuracy at high level.

Conduct monthly cycle count for drummed RM.

Integration with QC team for RM QC test, supervising supplier performance.

Ensure the accurate layout in RM warehouse following the FIFO, as well as housekeeping.

Handle the incoming, expired RM sampling and sending to lab for QC check.

Conduct daily physical inventories and record data using written and electronic methods.

Permanently implement 5S activity to build up a tidy environment to prevent any contamination.

Forklift drivers’ management and toolbox meeting;

Follow up the slow moving& obsolete RM handling.

Payment check and PR application.

On-site supervision, good collaboration and communication with third party.

Lean thinking and keep on learning so as to keep Continuous Improvement on work efficiency and productivity, developing process improvements.

Attend shipped base oil receiving task when it is necessary.

Other task assigned by supervisor

Requirements:

College degree in Chemical, Petroleum or Mechanical Engineering is preferred

At least 3 years’ experience

Good communicator and team worker

Willingness to teach and share information with others

Basic English reading/writing and PC skill

Familiarity with batch and lubricants process would be advantageous

Logical thinking, well organized with problem solving ability

Be motivated as self starter

Prioritize multiple tasks at the same time

Works well under high pressure

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.