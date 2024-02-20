Recruiting Manager, bpx

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

People & Culture



HR Group



bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, uses its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of bp, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

The Recruiting Manager will work with leadership and the people & culture (P&C) team to ensure that the businesses current and future capability needs are captured, understood and translated into actionable strategies. They will play a fundamental role in ensuring that the business priorities including critical capabilities and DE&I are driven throughout all delivery. As well as initiating and managing short-term projects needed to drive the hiring agenda and future pipeline.

This position is located in bpx's Denver office. This is a hybrid work schedule with every other week being in the office.

Establish and deliver the end to end resourcing approach for bpx

Driving a diverse and sustainable talent pipeline, you will support bpx’s business focus

Lead, engage and develop a team of professional recruiters and coordinators to effectively and efficiently deliver professional hiring demand for specified business areas across relevant market.

Identify and Lead strategically meaningful projects and ensures adequate local resources are in place to deliver, identify and cascade best practice.

Ensure the end-to-end recruitment process for relevant markets is followed with close collaboration with hiring managers and other P&C teams ensuring business capability demands are met.

Drive and lead hiring action plans with business to agree on recruitment and sourcing strategy, provide insights on market data, and offer effective talent acquisition solutions in compliance with local processes.

Source for senior roles and ensure that recruitment channels promote diverse sourcing, selection processes are free of bias and that selection decisions are based upon objective assessment criteria.

Partner with key collaborators on Talent related projects internally and externally.

Implement standard application and assessment process to improve efficiency and experience for hiring manager, candidate and recruiter.

Responsible for ensuring data integrity and accuracy for the dedicated client groups on Recruitment performance metrics that are reflected in TA&M Dashboards.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience/education

Proven experience of the planning and implementation of end to-end recruitment strategies across various fields

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider organisation - leaders & employees.

Analytical thinking – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making, e.g. sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, DE&I

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements.

Demonstrable track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level.

Demonstrable experience of managing and building relationships with third parties

Extensive knowledge of talent acquisition processes and policy

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities.

Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? 124,000.00 - 230,000.00

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.