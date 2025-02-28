We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



As a recruitment squad lead, you will manage a team of recruiters dedicated to attracting and hiring top talent for the business on the ground. You will develop and drive effective recruitment strategies, oversee the end-to-end recruitment process, and ensure alignment with organizational goals.