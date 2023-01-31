Recruitment and Development Coordinator

Job summary

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.



We are now seeking a Retail and Development Coordinator to drive the strategic direction on our approach to early careers across bp. The primary function of this role will be to manage the end-to-end development and engagement offer for all entities, disciplines and regions and partnering closely with the Early Careers Talent Acquisition team coordinate the end-to-end Retail Apprenticeship resourcing and development offer for our Mobility and Convenience ANZ business.



About the Role:

• Coordinate, scheduling and administration for the setup and ongoing delivery of the retail apprenticeship program in Australia and New Zealand, a key priority for the Reimagine Retail People Agenda.

• Track progress and report on recruitment metrics

• Plan the onboarding journey for retail apprentices and organize onboarding events

• Provide resourcing administration and coordination for the retail apprenticeship program.

• Oversee rotations, graduations, demand planning, communications and any ad-hoc queries and questions from the apprentices and line managers.



About You:

• Strong organizational and project management skills – ability to coordinate and schedule activities to agreed budget and timelines

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Ability to develop high quality, trust-based relationships in person and virtually

• Demonstrated ability to facilitate sessions

• Experience in data analysis and presentation

• Able to cope with change and ambiguity

• Curious and willing to seek out new perspectives, learn and grow.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia encourages women, people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.