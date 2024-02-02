This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 60,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping function and advance your career as a

Reference Data Team Leader





In this role You will:



Daily management and supervision of the iData Team; provide leadership and guidance to a team(s) of analysts, managing priorities and resource requirements.

Accountable for identifying key stakeholders, building and managing the relationships and customer focus. Serve as the primary contact for any escalations and ensures they are available to deal with these. Use experience and negotiation skills to reach a mutually acceptable compromise with stakeholders where goals differ.

Ensure that all WDesk sub-process control requirements are met and action as appropriate. Ensure all processes are clearly documented and maintained. Ensure team members fully understand and follow documented processes.

Seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency.

Supporting Trading and Shipping audit and data retention requirements.

In conjunction with Line Manager, accountable for the provision of accurate and timely KPI measures.

Attract, develop and retain staff to ensure a consistently high level of professionalism, technical expertise and service delivery. Manage aged debt, cash forecasting and unreconciling items

In this role we have the following requirements:

Working proficiency in English

Experience in master data usage

Trading system’s knowledge is an advantage

Interest in standard financial trading instruments

Demonstrable leadership experience

Strong partner management/customer service capabilities

Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization

Good change management skills

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



