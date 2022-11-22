Refined Products and Trading Originator - Korea

Job summary

Bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

Bp Trading and Shipping (T&S) Refined Products and Trading (RPT) is the pre-eminent oil supply and trading business in international oil markets, providing both the bp Group and external clients with supply, trading and price risk management services for crude oil, oil products and emissions.

Organised into global commodity books, T&S RPT has supply-trading teams in three regional hubs – Chicago (for the Americas), London (for Europe and West Africa) and Singapore (Covering Asia-Pacific, Middle East and East Africa).

The organisation supports bp Group assets and participates where the bp Group has a limited presence but where the supply-trading opportunities could be material. A major proportion of T&S APME business comprises third party and entrepreneurial activities.

T&S RPT Marketing and Origination (“M&O”) provides the origination capability which brings these new relationships and deals in support of the Global Commodity books.

We are looking for an experienced originator to join our team to focus on developing new opportunities in for the RPT business in Korea and the wider APME, maximising bp’s existing positions in the context of international trade flows.

The appointee will work closely with the trading benches to understand their strategy. Through the understanding of the business, alongside the T&S strategy, the incumbent will engage with customers, suppliers, asset owners, and financial partners as well as internal functional teams.

The primary focus of the role will be deal origination and execution, using the incumbent’s existing commercial expertise and network, along with physical and financial/risk management structuring expertise, to enable medium and long term deal development.

The expertise and experience we are looking for includes:

Strong network with, and understanding of Korean trading parties from the oil refining sector, and petrochemical sectors

Cross barrel experience in oil, refined products and petrochemicals

Understand of, and ability to develop business in, low carbon fuels

Ability to speak Korean will be an advantage

Experience in originating oil and products opportunities, or relationships with counterparties outside of Korea will be an added advantage

The ability to grow, refresh and renew both BP Group and third-party business activity is critical. Experience across a wide range of products is desirable given the potential to deliver cross commodity opportunities. Adaptability will be important as bp progresses through its transition to an integrated energy business.