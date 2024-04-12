Refinery Analyst (Asset Economist)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Refinery Analyst role sits within our Customer and Products, Refining and Specialities Solutions Midstream organisation.

The team is hosted in bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) organisation based in Canary Wharf and are tasked with delivering commercial value through the optimisation of those assets.



The role works closely with the refinery Crude and Products Supply Coordinators, the refinery Production Planning and Performance Management teams.

Internally this role is called: Asset Economist

Responsibilities:

Primarily, the Asset Economist will use the refinery Linear Program models (“LP”) to maximise commercial value to the group by analysing:

The economic impact of different crude and feedstock procurement options through the generation of “pecking orders”, and any vital sensitivity analytics.

Breakeven financials for intermediate, blending components and finished product imports/exports.

Evaluating term supply or sale opportunities

Commercial optimisation of turnaround activities

Develop effective and meaningful relationships across Supply and Refining interface, maintaining open channels of communication in support of ours and the wider midstream priorities.

Align with partners on actions to capture additional margin and improve operational metrics and processes.

Engage with partners in Midstream, Refining and Finance to progress priorities, improve performance and support planning activities.

Role Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Chemical Engineering, Chemistry or related technical field

Experience in refinery operations, planning or supply.

Technical and commercial awareness of refining and supply.

Experience with refinery LP models and associated work processes.

Refinery optimization and operations.

Analysis and modeling skills.

Results orientation, and accustomed to working to deadlines.

Commercial Performance Management.

Technical communication and presentation skills.

This role is based 3 days per week in our Canary Wharf office.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.