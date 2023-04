Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Business Development Analyst (BDA) is accountable for delivering lasting performance improvements through project initiation and development. The BDA works with the refinery asset and commercial teams to generate and develop new project ideas in support of the site’s safety, reliability, growth, and emissions reductions ambitions. They ensure that Whiting’s strategic vision overlays all new investment decisions and business development activities.

Key accountabilities

Capital portfolio development: Work with site asset and commercial teams to refresh project hopper. Evaluate project ideas for business impact on risk, margin, and emissions, and develop preliminary cost and schedule for implementation. Ensure projects fit with overall site and asset strategies. Participate in project development workshops to provide commercial and strategic lenses.

Process improvement: Work with central teams to develop tools to simplify and standardize process for project idea generation and prioritization.

Business innovation: Pursue opportunities that leverage the refinery’s assets to improve gross margin, reduce costs and enable bp to deliver its Net Zero ambition. Understand the impact of legislation, available subsidies and synergies for project financing and strategy.

Essential Criteria

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, business or related field OR High School Diploma with 15+ years demonstrated ability in refining

Minimum of 4 years relevant experience in refining, petrochemicals or oil & gas projects, operations, engineering, and/or commercial roles

Strong Microsoft Office skills

Partner management and alignment across multiple levels and functional areas of an organization

Proven commercial proficiency

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills

Desirable Criteria

Relevant experience supporting asset investment in refining or petrochemicals

Strong refinery process knowledge and the ability to think creatively about how to extract the maximum value out of the asset while delivering bp’s strategic aims.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Possess the ability to work with ambiguous situations, and quickly set and communicate clear direction to resolve potential issues

Proven self-starter with the ability to handle multiple simultaneous priorities.

Demonstrated application of stage-gate project management processes and project evaluation measures.