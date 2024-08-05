Refinery Chemistry Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Job Description and Responsibilities:

Intent

The Refinery Chemistry Engineer is responsible for providing insight and expertise with respect to chemical applications used in refining processes to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operations. These applications include desalting, wastewater treatment, emulsion, pour-point, utilities, bio feedstock quality, pretreatment, corrosion, and scale control. The position is also responsible for providing oversight and support for laboratory analysis, evaluation, and quality checks for product quality.

This role will support refinery operations with process and refinery chemistry insights across several regions, with the goal of optimizing performance, maintain compliance with recognized standards and regulations, and early adoption of the best methodologies and innovations present on the industry.

Working with various teams, sub-functions, and contractors, the Refinery Chemistry Engineer responds to process-related challenges, supports the implementation of practical solutions, emphasizing risk reduction, production streamlining, defect elimination through the monitoring of chemistry threats and the health of the barriers in place to handle / mitigate these threats.

This is a technical role, providing technical support for the refinery chemistry team, the role will participate / lead in codifying standard methodologies and continuous improvement into technical standards, support their implementation and self-verification across operating entities.

Responsibilities

Core responsibilities:

Provide Process Engineering and Refinery Chemistry expertise for teams & squads across P&O (Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, Projects Ops, TAR) as required to handle threats.

Provide insights into chemical applications used in refining to support wastewater treatment, cooling water systems, boiler / steam systems, refinery scaling inhibitors and antifoulants.

Provide capability and support for refinery operations, process efficiency, lead on emulsions and desalting, and product quality.

Corrosion Prevention and Control: Collaborating with Integrity Management teams to provide capability and support to handle corrosion threats.

Provide support for all refinery or process related refinery chemistry trouble shooting or incident investigations.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to mitigate risk, improve efficiency, and apply standardized programs to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Support teams, internal and contracted personnel, demonstrate proactive behaviors, and continuous improvement.

Support Bio feedstock technical assessment and Bio feedstock pretreatment operation fixing and optimization.

Ensure processes meet environmental regulations to minimize or eliminate impact on the environment.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Action on improving refining CMS strategy and contract performance.

People and business related:

Act in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant Key Performance Indicators to drive continuous improvement.

Support team members and maintain proactive support to regions.

Education

Must have education requirements:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in Process or Chemical Engineering or related field (mechanical or civil engineering)

Preferred education/certifications

Working towards professional accreditation (Professional or Chartered Engineer or Chartered Chemist)

Experience and job requirements

Minimum relevant years of experience:

5+ years exposure to refinery operations and production chemistry

5+ years exposure to process engineering

Total years of experience:

8+ years in the field of Process Engineering with Production Chemistry for refinery operations

Must have experiences/skills:

Refinery operations experience, with relevant chemistry, and process experience.

Technical expertise in chemical products used to handle refinery threats (desalting, cooling and wastewater processes, boiler, and steam systems).

Technical expertise in the application of chemical products to handle general refinery corrosion, scaling and process fouling threats.

Consistent track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices.

Understanding of process safety engineering, working knowledge of hazard analysis, understanding of process modelling tools, and understanding of risk management.

Understands concepts for crafting value through the formation and delivery of efficient chemical programs.

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

Work with both internal and external teams, ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.

Proficient in English, written and oral with good presentation and interpersonal skills.

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills:

Understanding of Integrity management in oil and gas projects.

Skills in digital technology to enhance Refinery Chemistry monitoring.

Experience in Biofuel production, process of producing feedstock for various products.

Experience in pretreatment in Biofuel feedstock, reactions, product purification.

Experience in laboratory management and product quality analysis.

Knowledge of working with agile principles and tools

Experience working cohesively in a global organization.

Customer service approach

% travel requirements:

Upto 10%



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.