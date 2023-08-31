Refinery Commercial Analyst - LP Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



The Agile LP Solutions team is an agile flow-to-work team of refinery LP analysts responsible for refinery LP analysis in support of both mid/long term planning and refinery commercial performance across bp's global refining system.

Primarily, the refinery LP analyst will use refinery Linear Program models (“LP”) to:

Analyse actual commercial performance to identify, drive and improve the refinery performance.

Support mid/long term planning and development activities including commercial optimisation around Turnaround actvities, developing 1 to 5 year outlooks, and business developmnet analysis for low carbon and heritage fossil opportunities.

Key accountabilities:

Use the LP to provide commercial performance analysis and medium term planning activity including:

Project/business development opportunity evaluation

Term supply or sale evaluations

Commercial optimisation of TAR activities

Deep dive studies on new opportunities such as market/regulation driven specification changes.

Select key decisions where quantitative feedback would assist learning, including: Crude purchasing, product sale decisions, operational/commercial strategy and execution and operational performance of the refinery.

Understand the key learnings and best practice in retrospective and long term planning analysis to enable alignment of stakeholders within the refining and supply teams.

Develop effective relationships and maintain open channels of communication within the Refinery and supply teams.

Align with stakeholders on actions to capture additional margin and improve operational metrics and processes.

Engage with stakeholders in midstream, refining and finance to progress priorities, improve performance and support planning activities.

Develop capability to support more than one refinery.

Role requirements:

Bachelors degree in chemical engineering, chemistry, related technical field or equivalent vocational qualification required.

Fluent in English and preferably a European language (German, Dutch or Spanish).

Experience in refinery operations, planning or supply.

Technical and commercial awareness of refining and supply.

Experience with refinery LP models and associated work processes is desirable

Refinery optimization

Refinery operations

Analysis and modeling skills

Digital savvy

Results orientation

Commercial Performance Management

Technical communication and presentation skills



