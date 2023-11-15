Refinery Commercial (LP) Analyst

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The LP Solutions team is an agile flow-to-work team of refinery LP analysts responsible for analysis in support of both mid/long term planning and refinery commercial performance across bp's global refining system.The refinery LP analyst will use refinery Linear Program models (“LP”) and other commercial tools to:- Analyse actual commercial performance to identify, drive and improve the refinery performance.- Support mid/long term planning and development activities including commercial optimisation around Turnaround activities, developing 1 to 5 year outlooks, and business development analysis for low carbon and heritage fossil opportunities.This position will be based onsite in Cherry Point, WA or Chicago.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Use the LP to provide commercial performance analysis and medium term planning activity including:

-Project/business development opportunity evaluation

-Term supply or sale evaluations

-Commercial optimisation of TAR activities

-Deep dive studies on new opportunities such as market/regulation driven specification changes.

Select key decisions where quantitative feedback would assist learning, including:

-Crude purchasing, product sale decisions, operational/commercial strategy and execution and operational performance of the refinery.

Understand the key findings and best practice in retrospective and long term planning analysis to enable alignment of partners within the refining and supply teams.

Develop effective relationships and maintain open channels of communication within the Refinery and supply teams.

Align with collaborators on actions to collect additional margin and improve operational metrics and processes.

Engage with stakeholders in midstream, refining and finance to progress priorities, improve performance and support planning activities.

Develop capability to support more than one refinery.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelors degree in chemical engineering, chemistry, related technical field or equivalent vocational qualification required.

Minimum of 3 years experience in refinery operations, planning or supply

Technical and commercial awareness of refining and supply

Experience with refinery LP models and associated work processes is desirable

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.