Refinery Lingen Projects Unit Leader, (m/f/d)

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



How you can help shape the future:

The Lingen Integrated Energy Hub Unit Leader Projects (“UL”) will safely progress projects from Optimise (FEL2) to a safe, fit for purpose, cost effective and competitive project into Execute, leading safe and predictable execution to the Operate phase.

The UL will provide leadership and direction to project delivery teams to ensure safe design and quality execution. The UL will be an integrator of disciplines for the project, including engineering, business stakeholders, regional / local integration, and will provide performance management against agreed delivery targets.

The UL will be accountable for project execution planning from entry of the optimize stage, through to initial production and handover to operations.

The UL will also work with the Refining and Biofuels operating base VP to support regional development activities as required.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Demonstrate behaviours which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work process in all aspects of the job

Lead the stage-gated governance process and coordinate input from project team members and disciplines for project evaluation and execution

Plan and lead the development of contracting, procurement, and construction management/execution strategies

Manage and report project cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success

Interface with BP stakeholders to ensure alignment of project objectives with business drivers

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices

Work with the HSSE Project Team to identify and effectively mitigate HSSE risk

Conducting rigorous performance management against the plan.

Driving standardisation and industry solutions to reduce cycle time, improve cost competitiveness and capital efficiency, and deliver inherently lower cost, easier to operate, safer and environmentally efficient project outcomes.

Enabling team creativity and agility to achieve optimum pace and cost efficiency.

Ensuring work is systematic and in control by:

Creating Project missions and objectives using the Business Framing and decision quality process where applicable.

Owning the integrated cross-functional activity planning and ensuring practicality of execution on the ground in the operating base.

Using standardized work processes, including MPcp, PcP, and one process, via the standardized digital tool kit.

Owning OMS conformance and self-verification.

Takes all necessary actions to deliver the commitments made in the Project FM at optimum pace and value retention.

Drives integration, alignment and support of other Functions and the refining organization to enable delivery of optimized sources of value and robust risk management plans.

Holds a relationship with stakeholders as required to assist securing and maintaining alignment and approvals.

Engages senior (VP level) execution, contracting and engineering leadership judgement on viability and robustness of execution plans, and practicality and predictability of delivery.

Professionally accredited and recognized to an international standard by professional association/s – e.g. APM, PMP, SPE or similar.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

University degree (completed; e.g. Master in Engineering)

+10 years of professional experience (refinery, petrochemical, chemical industry, manufacturing, etc.)

Mastery and demonstrable delivery of Change-, Transformation- and Modernisation-Management

Relevant experience and accountability in the energy industry with demonstrable capability and track record in delivering complex projects safely.

Experience with complex refining and brownfield, projects

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management

A leader and integrator that is an inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Experience with Technical or commercial study management

Project management expertise

People skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without disciplinary (line) authority

Ability to professionally interact with external stakeholders in industry, authorities, politics and public at large

Excellent English oral and written communication skills

Good business ethics and general knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment (appr. 130k€/a) , participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



