Refinery Optimization & Performance Manager

The Refinery Optimization and Performance Manager (ROPM) is responsible for delivery of gross margin in daily execution of refinery plans as well as future delivery through strategy planning and capital portfolio management.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Refinery Optimization and Performance Manager (ROPM) is responsible for delivery of gross margin in daily execution of refinery plans as well as future delivery through strategy planning and capital portfolio management.



Key accountabilities:

Leads the delivery of refinery commercial performance through crude selection and development & communication of optimized short and mid-term refinery production plans and crafting efficient production plans around events such as turnarounds, product spec changes, or commissioning of new process units / logistics assets.

Leads the long term refinery strategy and a set of prioritized capital projects consistent with it

Develop, execute and manage contracts for the sale of refinery products and by-products not handled by C&P and T&S.

Accountable for crude and product quality management within the refinery fence line to ensure technical integrity of the plant is maintained at all time and products meet agreed expectations as they are shipped.

Manage refinery inventories to optimize RCOP and cash flow, while maintaining product inventory levels consistent with both supply reliability principles and any regulated stock-holding requirements.

Provides management to direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through bp’s values.

Essential experience:

15+ years of combined experience in refining, production planning, midstream supply, trading, commercial development or other applicable oil & gas experience acceptable

Essential education:

Bachelor's in Engineering preferred

Why join us:

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analysis and modelling, Analytical Thinking, Asset operations management, Asset planning and optimization, Channel of trade management, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Commercial performance, Communication, Continuous Learning, Contract Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Digital fluency, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Maintenance general, Market Trends, Negotiating, Operations General, Product Quality Management, Receiving Feedback, Reliability general, Risk Management {+ 3 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.