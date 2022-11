The Refinery Planner plays a key role in the commercial optimization of the Toledo Refinery by interfacing daily with the refinery’s optimization and asset operations groups and the midstream organization to develop and execute the optimal oil plan. This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com