Refinery Planner

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we further a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

In this role You will:

Lead refinery strategy discussion with process engineers, production planners, supply coordinators and asset economists and ensure its implementation.

Set up LP base case for crude selection and break-even evaluations.

Lead and manage consequences of planned and unplanned changes in refinery operations in the most economical way.

Set up the most efficient maintenance year plan together with process coordinators process engineering, production engineers of all assets and the maintenance department.

Assist and provide leadership to the crude, feedstock, and product schedulers.

Drive LP improvements and business development initiatives

Ownership of the refinery production strategy (process units and blending) with the focus on safe and reliable operation (silent running) and maximisation of the refinery gross margin.

Driving the refinery commercial performance in close collaboration with T&S, BP’s trading organisation.

Actively working with T&S and refinery collaborators to collect market opportunities.

Initiating short- and long-term improvements in refinery operation and performance.

Drive economic decision making in the refinery.

Responsible for (production) planning of Turn Arounds and other maintenance activities

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree (chemical, mechanical) or equivalent professional experience, a Technical or Economic degree is preferred.

Proven working experience in Refining and/or Supply (T&S) with a good understanding of the economics and operational aspects of an oil refinery

Good command of English language, preferably Dutch

Highly numerate with strong analytical skills.

Familiar with the use of modeling and/or scheduling tools

Certificate VCA

This position isoffice basedat our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery- Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.