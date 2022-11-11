Refueling Operator - Dubai Aiport

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Dubai Airport Refueling Team and advance your career as a



Refueling Operator





In this role You will:

Perform a range of operational activities including fuel receipt, vehicle loading; refueling and defueling of a range of aircraft types; associated quality control and maintenance tasks; completion of supporting administration and documentation, in accordance with company Regulations and training

Perform all tasks and activities as directed by the Airport Terminal Manager or the Duty Supervisor, which are necessary for the daily running of the facility e.g. equipment testing and maintenance, miscellaneous depot tasks and activities, cleaning of fixed and mobile equipment, general housekeeping tasks etc.

Report all unsafe situations, near misses and incidents, and ensure active and constructive participation in all safety discussions and site safety meetings

Always respond to emergencies in accordance with Company Emergency Procedures, including raising the alarm and assisting during the emergency to the extent that training has been given

Accurately and neatly complete all paper and computer-based documentation including aircraft delivery tickets and equipment inspection records

Participate actively and conscientiously in all training conducted either on or off site

Immediately report all equipment and vehicle defects to the Shift Supervisor and prepare a Defect Report

Support operations, maintenance and administrative activities including outside airport tasks also , involving and not limited to driving pick up (or similar vehicle) on outside / RTA roads

Special Characteristics of the role include:

Activities involved in the job are performed throughout the day and throughout the year, and much of the work is carried in outdoors environments

Expected to perform duties to the highest standards of professionalism and in accordance with procedures in periods of high temperature and humidity especially during the summer months

Required to work in teams to a shift system which vary and defined by operational requirements (8 day shift system – 2 days morning, 2 days afternoon, 2 days night shift, 2 days off)

Subject to relevant provisions of the local UAE Labour Rules, may also be required to work overtime in order to meet operational requirements or to provide leave cover. This includes but not limited to working on extended hours on normal workdays or working on rest days/ weekly off days and holidays. May be called on rest days/ weekly off days, holidays and leave in cases of exigencies to meet the business requirement

Required to work in a potentially hazardous environment and handle potentially hazardous products. The wearing of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment in accordance with Company Policy shall be considered as a condition of employment

Must work in constructive and co-operative manner with his colleagues, supervisors, other staff from other companies

What You will need to be successful: