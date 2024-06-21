Refueling Operator PFO

This role is not eligible for relocation

AIRPORT OPERATOR

Key Accountabilities:

· The Airport Operator (AO) is responsible for understanding basic HSSE behaviours required for excellent HSSE performance and taking active responsibility for own safe behaviours.

· The AO also needs to be capable of intervening when they consider it is safe to do so – to prevent any unsafe acts or conditions they become aware of leading to incidents.

· The AO also needs to be capable of clear two way communications with other staff and customers in order to successful carry out his/her work.

The Airport Operator (AO) is responsible for completing documentation of the various tasks performed and recording results. This includes;

· operational tasks,

· compliance tasks,

· stock control,

· sales delivery tickets,

· near miss reports,

· defect reporting.

The AO is responsible for performing card transactions. He/she is responsible for capturing, in most cases on a computer, sales transactions.

On most occasions the AO is the person who the customer sees first and therefore the AO is responsible for presenting himself and Air BP appropriately.

Operations

The Aviation Fuelling Operator (AO) is responsible for carrying out the day to day operational tasks safely, effectively and efficiently. The AO receives fuel into storage, looks after the day to day storage and handling procedures, loads refuelling vehicles and refuels aircraft.

The AO is responsible to perform all tasks in accordance with the site Operating Standards. The AO operates sophisticated, high cost mobile and fixed equipment in carrying out these tasks.

At a typical airport, these basic operating tasks are, but not limited to;

· fuel receiving,

· storage and handling,

· preventative maintenance,

· fueller filling,

· driving,

· product quality,

· aircraft refuelling.

HSSE

· The AO must be HSSE minded and work safely at all times.

· The AO works within a team and therefore his actions and behaviours will impact on others.

· The AO must be fully conversant and comply with all Company and Legislated HSE requirements which apply to the Airfield Operation and is accountable for completing Compliance Tasks that have been assigned.

· The AO must strictly adhere to the Air BP Rules for Operators.

· The AO must report all unsafe acts and conditions and near misses to his / her Supervisor at all times.

· The AO must acknowledge that Working Safely is a condition of Employment.

Product Quality

The AO is required to perform tasks critical to the Quality Assurance System and as such he/she shall be fully trained in such tasks and nominated as an approved Product Quality Inspector. Such Critical Tasks include, but may not be limited to, the following:

· Checking the documentation on incoming consignments is correct and that it corresponds to the transport/container concerned.

· Visual inspection and control checks on incoming material, including the checking of seals on vehicles if present.

· Discharge into storage.

· Release of product into Fuellers and Hydrants.

· Sampling of aviation products.

· Maintaining records of stock/quality/equipment checks as appropriate.

Fixed and Mobile Plant Maintenance

At the direction of the Airport Depot Manager (ADM) or the Airport Supervisor (AS), the AO will carry out such tasks as are necessary in the day to day running of the facility. These include but are not limited to:

· Equipment maintenance.

· Miscellaneous tasks within the Depot.

· Cleaning of fixed and mobile equipment.

· General housekeeping tasks.



