Refueling Operator

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Also, prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.



Job Description:

Responsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility.

Prepares maintain, and submit daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas, or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used

What you will deliver:

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

• Conducts production testing following site procedures.

• Operates production and/or injection equipment.

• Ensures accuracy of run tickets.

• Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS) and OHSA requirements.

• Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours.

What you will need to be successful:

PC & English literacy

Professional driving license (type E)

Previous experience in oil company will be considerd an asset

Leave in Syros or relocate.

You will work with:

The team that the candidate will work with consists of the central team of East & Balkans Asset. The candidate will work more closely with the Site Supervisor of Syros, the Site Manager of Syros Airport who is based in Athens and the Ops. Asset Manager.

The key stakeholders are bp central team in Athens, airport employees in Syros and our Customers in Syros Airport.

The team is really experienced that creates a really supportive environment and an environment where the candidate can thrive.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.