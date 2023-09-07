Refuelling Operator-2

Job summary

Grade N Responsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Also, prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade NResponsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Also, prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.



Job Description:



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.