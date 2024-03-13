Refuelling Operator LCA

Entity:Customers & Products
The Airport Operator (AO) is responsible for completing documentation of the various tasks performed and recording results. This includes;
The AO is responsible for performing card transactions. He/she is responsible for capturing, in most cases on a computer, sales transactions.
On most occasions the AO is the person who the customer sees first and therefore the AO is responsible for presenting himself and Air BP appropriately.
The Aviation Fuelling Operator (AO) is responsible for carrying out the day to day operational tasks safely, effectively and efficiently. The AO receives fuel into storage, looks after the day to day storage and handling procedures, loads refuelling vehicles and refuels aircraft.
The AO is responsible to perform all tasks in accordance with the site Operating Standards. The AO operates sophisticated, high cost mobile and fixed equipment in carrying out these tasks.
At a typical airport, these basic operating tasks are, but not limited to;
The AO is required to perform tasks critical to the Quality Assurance System and as such he/she shall be fully trained in such tasks and nominated as an approved Product Quality Inspector. Such Critical Tasks include, but may not be limited to, the following:
At the direction of the Airport Depot Manager (ADM) or the Airport Supervisor (AS), the AO will carry out such tasks as are necessary in the day to day running of the facility. These include but are not limited to:
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
