Refuelling Operator

Az Air bp a világ egyik legnagyobb repülőgépüzemanyag-termék és -szolgáltatás szállítója. Hálózatunk több mint 800 telephelyen működik mintegy 50 országban és évente több mint hétmilliárd gallon repülőgépüzemanyagot és repülőgépbenzint adunk el. Csapatunk Magyarországon a Budapest Liszt Ferenc Nemzetközi Repülőtéren végez repülési üzemanyag-ellátást.
Csatlakozz és formáld karriered egy támogató, előremutató környezetben! Világszínvonalú csapatunkba az alábbi pozícióba keresünk kollégát:
Repülőtéri üzemanyagtöltő operátor
Feladatok:
Elvárások:
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Driving and transport safety, Physical Work Conditions, Vehicle Driving, Working Independently
