Refuelling Operator

Az Air bp a világ egyik legnagyobb repülőgépüzemanyag-termék és -szolgáltatás szállítója. Hálózatunk több mint 800 telephelyen működik mintegy 50 országban és évente több mint hétmilliárd gallon repülőgépüzemanyagot és repülőgépbenzint adunk el. Csapatunk Magyarországon a Budapest Liszt Ferenc Nemzetközi Repülőtéren végez repülési üzemanyag-ellátást.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Csatlakozz és formáld karriered egy támogató, előremutató környezetben! Világszínvonalú csapatunkba az alábbi pozícióba keresünk kollégát:

Repülőtéri üzemanyagtöltő operátor



Feladatok:

Légi járművek üzemanyaggal történő feltöltése/lefejtése

Üzemanyagtöltő gépjárművek és egyéb eszközök feltöltése/lefejtése, vezetése és kezelése

Üzemanyag átvétel, üzemanyag szintmérés

Üzemanyag mintázás, termék minőségi ellenőrzése

Repülési üzemanyag-berendezések működőképességének vizsgálata

A Munkáltató üzemi szabályzatának megfelelően a telep-, járművek és berendezések ellenőrzése és karbantartása

A munkavégzéshez tartozó dokumentációk pontosan és időben történő elkészítése, papír alapú illetve elektronikus rögzítése



Elvárások:

B+C+E kategóriás jogosítvány és vezetési tapasztalat

Folytonos munkarend vállalása (7-12 óra/műszak; heti 40 óra)

Önálló munkavégzés, problémamegoldó képesség és készség

Előny: repülőtéren szerzett tapasztalat, jogosítvány veszélyes áru szállítására



This position is not available for remote working



Driving and transport safety, Physical Work Conditions, Vehicle Driving, Working Independently



