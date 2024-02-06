This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Responsible for assisting in performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Also, aids in preparation, maintenance, and submission of daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.



Trabalha com bp Refuelling Operator

Responsabilidades

Executar o abastecimento das aeronaves de acordo com as políticas e procedimentos estabelecidos pela Air bp e pelas companhias aéreas.

Dirigir e operar veículos de reabastecimento com segurança.

Responsável pela execução das tarefas de controle de qualidade e por manter e fornecer os relatórios necessários.

Manter o ambiente limpo e seguro.

Realizar relatórios e checklists de manutenção e qualidade.

Realizar manutenções e garantir o bom funcionamento dos equipamentos da empresa.

Requisitos

Escolaridade mínima 2º grau completo.

Experiencia em aeroportos ou na indústria de combustíveis.

Conhecimento em mecânica, elétrica ou automação.

Habilitação de motorista classe E.

Curso MOPP (Transporte de cargas perigosas).

Conhecimentos básicos de internet e pacote Microsoft Office.

Capacidade de relacionamento e trabalho em equipe.

Esquema de trabalho:

Trabalho em escala 6x1.

Trabalhos em finais de semana e feriados.

Trabalho em revezamento de turnos.

Habilidades físicas:

Puxar e levantar, quando necessário, bico de combustível de 5kg unido a uma mangueira de combustível de até 20m, resultando em uma carga aproximada de 25kg.

Capaz de dirigir com segurança em ambiente de operações simultâneas e perigosas (congestionadas por pessoas e veículos, pressão de tempo, condições adversas de clima, durante à noite e na proximidade de aeronaves), de acordo com os padrões de direção defensiva e regras e procedimentos do aeroporto.



