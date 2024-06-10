Refuelling Operator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Hauptaufgaben

Betankung von Flugzeugen inkl. der damit verbundenen administrativen Abwicklung

Durchführung der Ein- und Auslagerung der Produkte im Tanklager des Flughafens

Überwachung der Produktqualität von Flugkraftstoff

Wartung, Pflege und Reparatur von Flugfeldtankwagen, Tankanlagen und sonstigen Betriebseinrichtungen nach Anweisung und unter Aufsicht der Betriebsleitung

Datenerfassung am PC

Kommunikation mit den Arbeitskollegen und internen wie externen Kunden

Erforderliche Ausbildung

Abgeschlossene technische Ausbildung/ Lehrabschluss im Bereich Metallbau, Kfz-Mechatroniker oder Elektrotechnik oder vergleichbare Ausbildung

Skills & Competencies

Ausgezeichnete Deutschkenntnisse

Basis-Englischkenntnisse

EDV-Grundkenntnisse

Führerscheine C und E inkl. Fahrpraxis, idealerweise ADR-Gefahrengutschein

Bereitschaft zur Schichtarbeit und zur Bedienung von schwerem technischem Gerät

Kundenorientierung

Ausgeprägtes Sicherheitsdenken

Hohes Verantwortungsbewusstsein

Hohe Einsatzbereitschaft und Belastbarkeit

Leistungsorientierung

Gute Kommunikationsfähigkeit, sicheres Auftreten, Integrationsfähigkeit und Durchsetzungsvermögen, ausgeprägte Teamfähigkeit

Haben wir Ihr Interesse geweckt?

bp steht für agiles Arbeiten in einem teamorientierten und internationalen Arbeitsumfeld. Wir bieten ein attraktives Vergütungspaket inkl. Bonussystem und Pensionskassenzusage, verschiedene Sozialleistungen inkl. Programme zur Verbesserung der Work/Life-Balance; der kollektivvertragliche Bruttomonatslohn ist € 3.400,- .



Wir leben Chancengleichheit und legen Wert auf Vielfalt in unserem Unternehmen. Wir betonen ausdrücklich, dass bei uns alle Menschen - unabhängig von Geschlecht, Nationalität, ethnischer und sozialer Herkunft, Religion/Welt­an­schau­ung, Behinderung, Alter sowie sexueller Orientierung - gleichermaßen willkommen sind.



