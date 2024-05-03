Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Refuelling Operator

Refuelling Operator

Refuelling Operator

  • Location Austria - Feldkirchen
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ078892
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

Hauptaufgaben

  • Betankung von Flugzeugen inkl. der damit verbundenen administrativen Abwicklung

  • Durchführung der Ein- und Auslagerung der Produkte im Tanklager des Flughafens

  • Überwachung der Produktqualität von Flugkraftstoff

  • Wartung, Pflege und Reparatur von Flugfeldtankwagen, Tankanlagen und sonstigen Betriebseinrichtungen nach Anweisung und unter Aufsicht der Betriebsleitung

  • Datenerfassung am PC

  • Kommunikation mit den Arbeitskollegen und internen wie externen Kunden

Erforderliche Ausbildung

Abgeschlossene technische Ausbildung/ Lehrabschluss im Bereich Metallbau, Kfz-Mechatroniker oder Elektrotechnik oder vergleichbare Ausbildung

Skills & Competencies

  • Ausgezeichnete Deutschkenntnisse

  • Basis-Englischkenntnisse

  • EDV-Grundkenntnisse

  • Führerscheine C und E inkl. Fahrpraxis, idealerweise ADR-Gefahrengutschein

  • Bereitschaft zur Schichtarbeit und zur Bedienung von schwerem technischem Gerät

  • Kundenorientierung

  • Ausgeprägtes Sicherheitsdenken

  • Hohes Verantwortungsbewusstsein

  • Hohe Einsatzbereitschaft und Belastbarkeit

  • Leistungsorientierung

  • Gute Kommunikationsfähigkeit, sicheres Auftreten, Integrationsfähigkeit und Durchsetzungsvermögen, ausgeprägte Teamfähigkeit

Haben wir Ihr Interesse geweckt?

bp steht für agiles Arbeiten in einem teamorientierten und internationalen Arbeitsumfeld. Wir bieten ein attraktives Vergütungspaket inkl. Bonussystem und Pensionskassenzusage, verschiedene Sozialleistungen inkl. Programme zur Verbesserung der Work/Life-Balance; der kollektivvertragliche Bruttomonatslohn ist € 3.400,- .


Wir leben Chancengleichheit und legen Wert auf Vielfalt in unserem Unternehmen. Wir betonen ausdrücklich, dass bei uns alle Menschen - unabhängig von Geschlecht, Nationalität, ethnischer und sozialer Herkunft, Religion/Welt­an­schau­ung, Behinderung, Alter sowie sexueller Orientierung - gleichermaßen willkommen sind.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Safety Leadership, Shift Work


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

