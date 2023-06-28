Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Regional Account Lead act as the direct liaison between our dealer and CM operated sites and BP, and handles areas including marketing and promotional execution, pricing, supply, deliveries, image, and overall profitability of sites. New business development and growth is a key element of the role. This role also provides customers with consulting to improve marketing capabilities and opportunities. Additionally, it improves BP sales and profitability through increased site count and/or volume throughput.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Regional Account Lead act as the direct liaison between our dealer and CM operated sites and BP, and handles areas including marketing and promotional execution, pricing, supply, deliveries, image, and overall profitability of sites. New business development and growth is a key element of the role. This role also provides customers with consulting to improve marketing capabilities and opportunities. Additionally, it improves BP sales and profitability through increased site count and/or volume throughput.

This position will be based on NYC, LI or Northern NJ

Key accountabilities:

Generate new sales leads; develop sales proposals and complete new and renewal agreements within the established delegation.

Build and update account plans for key customers and conduct account reviews with customers in accordance with sales processes.

Ensure customers are meeting contract requirements, adhere to BP brand standards, limit company's exposure by managing customers current volume forecast and monitor product integrity.

Support and implement marketing activities/programs across customer base to drive mutual value.

Focus negotiation on the value our offer brings to the customer in short and long terms, while improving the benefit to BP in the long term

Translate customer needs into business opportunities based on a comprehensive understanding of the customer.

Above all else, align with all BP safety policies and Code of Conduct, adhere to all legal regulations and maintain a safety culture as highest priority.

Define growth opportunities. Focus on geographic opportunities, strategic partnerships, customer segmentation, and determine resources needed to grow retail operations at pace to increase overall margin.

Knowledge of geographic footprint and industry players preferred.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

Essential experience and job requirements

5 years sales or marketing experience

Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge.

Ability to communicate complex ideas to a diverse set of partners.

Strong numeracy and analytical skills.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written).

Working knowledge of retail operations.

Ability to build a structured account strategy and plan through deep understanding and analysis of the Customer/Partner, the potential value of the Customer/Partner and opportunities for mutual gains.

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain positive customer relationships to retain customer, manage customer happiness and increase fuel volume and revenue generation.

Identify, develop and lead sources of value that will generate new value and profit opportunities within an Account.

Knowledge of the organization's products, programs and services value offering, and the relevant safety and regulatory guidelines.

Ability to handle a number of accounts across a specified territory or area.



Other Requirements (eg Travel, Location)

Home based with >60% of time in the field.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $[120K-140K]. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.