The Regional Account Lead act as the direct liaison between our dealer and CM operated sites and BP, and handles areas including marketing and promotional execution, pricing, supply, deliveries, image, and overall profitability of sites. New business development and growth is a key element of the role. This role also provides customers with consulting to improve marketing capabilities and opportunities. Additionally, it improves BP sales and profitability through increased site count and/or volume throughput.
This position will be based on NYC, LI or Northern NJ
Home based with >60% of time in the field.
How much do we pay (Base)? $[120K-140K]. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is fully remote
Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management
